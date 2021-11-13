Tarek El Moussa Claps Back at Negative Comments About His Compression Socks: 'I Suffered from Clasped Veins'

Tarek El Moussa is hitting back at trolls.

The 40-year-old Flipping 101 star took to social media on Thursday (November 11) to share a photo of himself and his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, during their honeymoon.

Social media users poked fun at the black knee-high compression socks he was wearing in the photo, writing, “Nice socks!! Lol,” while another asked, “Are you wearing compression socks?”

Tarek responded to the comments in a now expired Instagram Story.

“The first comments on that post of mine are about my socks … not about how beautiful Dubai is or anything of substance,” he wrote, including screenshots of the comments.

He continued, “Instead of immediately judging why don’t you consider the alternatives first. I wear these socks because I suffered from clasped veins and when I fly I have to wear them to prevent blood clots.”

“I have thick skin so go say whatever you want but in the future you might want to rethink judging someone for wearing something that physically helps them,” Tarek concluded.

The reality TV star has been candid about his health and recently revealed his celiac diagnosis in an episode of his show. He has also previously battled both testicular cancer and thyroid cancer.

