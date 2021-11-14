Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 4:23 pm

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer' at Deadline's Contenders Event

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer' at Deadline's Contenders Event

Kristen Stewart keeps it chic in a pinstripe suit at Deadline’s The Contenders Event held at DGA Theater Complex on Sunday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress joined director Pablo Larrain in speaking about their new film, Spencer, in which she portrays the late Princess Diana.

“I’m not somebody who had a super developed relationship with her as a figure, or the royal family as a whole thing, but I wouldn’t have played this part unless I loved her,” Kristen shared at the event of taking on the role. “It’s so easy to do that, it’s so immediate.”

She added that she found Diana very relatable: “I think also what she represented so viscerally is this reflection. It was the first time that anyone imbedded in this Royal Institution ever felt like somebody who they could be. It wasn’t based on fake dreams… she provided a dream that just felt real.”

Just the night before, Kristen stepped out at the 2021 Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards where she presented the Director Award to Pablo.

FYI: Kristen wore a Stella McCartney dress and Dolce & Gabbana shoes.

30+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart promoting Spencer…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 01
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 02
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 03
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 04
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 05
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 06
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 07
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 08
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 09
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 10
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 11
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 12
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 13
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 14
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 15
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 16
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 17
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 18
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 19
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 20
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 21
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 22
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 23
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 24
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 25
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 26
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 27
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 28
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 29
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 30
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 31
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 32
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 33
kristen stewart contenders la conf event 34

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Pablo Larrain

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images