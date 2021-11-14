Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer' at Deadline's Contenders Event

Kristen Stewart keeps it chic in a pinstripe suit at Deadline’s The Contenders Event held at DGA Theater Complex on Sunday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress joined director Pablo Larrain in speaking about their new film, Spencer, in which she portrays the late Princess Diana.

“I’m not somebody who had a super developed relationship with her as a figure, or the royal family as a whole thing, but I wouldn’t have played this part unless I loved her,” Kristen shared at the event of taking on the role. “It’s so easy to do that, it’s so immediate.”

She added that she found Diana very relatable: “I think also what she represented so viscerally is this reflection. It was the first time that anyone imbedded in this Royal Institution ever felt like somebody who they could be. It wasn’t based on fake dreams… she provided a dream that just felt real.”

Just the night before, Kristen stepped out at the 2021 Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards where she presented the Director Award to Pablo.

FYI: Kristen wore a Stella McCartney dress and Dolce & Gabbana shoes.

