Jordan Cashmyer Dead - '16 & Pregnant' Star Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer has sadly died.

The young former reality TV star, who appeared on 16 & Pregnant, passed away at teh age of 26, via TMZ on Sunday (January 16).

The medical examiner confirmed her death to the outlet, however, no cause or manner of death were revealed at the time.

Jordan and her boyfriend Derek Taylor and daughter Evie were featured on the reality TV show back in 2014. In the show, they were homeless as she was about to give birth, and Jordan‘s family did not approve of her relationship.

The couple broke up after the show, and Jordan‘s dad and stepmother eventually stepped in and shared guardianship at one point. Jordan temporarily signed away her custody rights to Derek‘s mother back in 2015.

She struggled with mental health issues, addiction and suicidal ideation, and worked at as strip club by 2017, going on to be arrested for drug possession.

Our thoughts are with Jordan Cashmyer‘s loved ones at this difficult time.