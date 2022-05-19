Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff to Reunite for Starz Romantic Drama Series from Ava DuVernay

Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff are starring in another project together!

The 43-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor and the 44-year-old Eternals actress previously starred alongside each other in the Broadway play Children of a Lesser God in 2018. She received a Best Actress nomination at the Tony Awards that year.

Joshua and Lauren will now star in a new romantic drama series for Starz that is being developed by Ava DuVernay.

The upcoming untitled series has been given a three-season script-to-series commitment from Starz and THR reports that this means the network will be required to air three seasons if the show gets picked up.

Joshua and Lauren will “play polar opposites — one ambitious, one restless; one ready to commit, one commitment-phobic; one Black, one white; one deaf, one hearing — who are romantically drawn to one another in spite of all social assumptions and personal expectations.”

The show will get six half-hour episodes per season and the first episode will be written by Queen Sugar‘s Kat Candler.

Ava said in a statement, “On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes and everyone at Array Filmworks, I’m thrilled to develop this passion project with Lauren, Josh and Kat. Starz and Warner Bros. Television have made a bold production commitment to immediately explore three seasons, and we’re revved up and ready to begin what I hope will be a beautiful journey for all involved.”