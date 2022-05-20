Dior Brings Star-Studded Crowd to L.A. Fashion Show, Including Christina Aguilera, Rita Ora, & Many More

So many celebs were in attendance for the latest Dior fashion show!

Christina Aguilera, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Dan Levy were among the stars sitting together in the front row at the show on Thursday (May 19) in Venice Beach, Calif.

The new collection was a collaboration between Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones and local fashion designer Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL. The “ERL Dior Venice Beach Party” took place on a temporary runway built on Windward Avenue.

More stars in attendance included Michael B. Jordan, Christina Ricci, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Minx‘s Taylor Zakhar Perez, pregnant Kelly Osbourne, and many others.

Brooklyn told THR, “We have been really close friends with Kim for quite some time. He always puts on the most amazing shows. We love that it’s outside and that it’s in Venice. We’re very excited about the collaboration.”

Click inside to see photos of every celeb in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every celeb in attendance (in alphabetical order)…

Ally Maki

Amber Valletta

A-Trak

Blake Gray

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

BryanBoy

Chase Hudson

Christina Aguilera

Christina Ricci

Christine Chiu

Colton Haynes

Cordae

Dan Levy

Derek Blasberg

Diego Boneta

Finneas

Henry Golding

Jack Dylan Grazer

Jaden Smith

Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns

Kelly Osbourne

Kenny Scharf

Kevin Abstract

Kid Cudi

Kimora Lee Simmons

King Combs

Leslie Odom Jr

Lisa Rinna

Lucien Laviscount

Malcolm McRae

Michael B Jordan

Paula Abdul

Quincy Combs

Rita Ora

RJ King

Rumer Willis

Ryan Beatty

Ryan Garcia

Shalom Harlow

Taika Waititi with Rita Ora

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Thomas Doherty

Tony Hawk

Vinnie Hacker

Winnie Harlow

Winston Duke

Wisdom Kaye