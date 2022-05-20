Top Stories
Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 &amp; Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 & Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 4:21 pm

Dior Brings Star-Studded Crowd to L.A. Fashion Show, Including Christina Aguilera, Rita Ora, & Many More

Dior Brings Star-Studded Crowd to L.A. Fashion Show, Including Christina Aguilera, Rita Ora, & Many More

So many celebs were in attendance for the latest Dior fashion show!

Christina Aguilera, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Dan Levy were among the stars sitting together in the front row at the show on Thursday (May 19) in Venice Beach, Calif.

The new collection was a collaboration between Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones and local fashion designer Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL. The “ERL Dior Venice Beach Party” took place on a temporary runway built on Windward Avenue.

More stars in attendance included Michael B. Jordan, Christina Ricci, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Minx‘s Taylor Zakhar Perez, pregnant Kelly Osbourne, and many others.

Brooklyn told THR, “We have been really close friends with Kim for quite some time. He always puts on the most amazing shows. We love that it’s outside and that it’s in Venice. We’re very excited about the collaboration.”

Click inside to see photos of every celeb in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every celeb in attendance (in alphabetical order)…

Ally Maki at the Dior Fashion Show

Ally Maki

Amber Valletta at the Dior Fashion Show

Amber Valletta

A-Trak at the Dior Fashion Show

A-Trak

Blake Gray at the Dior Fashion Show

Blake Gray

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Dior Fashion Show

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

BryanBoy at the Dior Fashion Show

BryanBoy

Chase Hudson at the Dior Fashion Show

Chase Hudson

Christina Aguilera at the Dior Fashion Show

Christina Aguilera

Christina Ricci at the Dior Fashion Show

Christina Ricci

Christine Chiu at the Dior Fashion Show

Christine Chiu

Colton Haynes at the Dior Fashion Show

Colton Haynes

Cordae at the Dior Fashion Show

Cordae

Dan Levy at the Dior Fashion Show

Dan Levy

Derek Blasberg at the Dior Fashion Show

Derek Blasberg

Diego Boneta at the Dior Fashion Show

Diego Boneta

Finneas at the Dior Fashion Show

Finneas

Henry Golding at the Dior Fashion Show

Henry Golding

Jack Dylan Grazer at the Dior Fashion Show

Jack Dylan Grazer

Jaden Smith at the Dior Fashion Show

Jaden Smith

Jordyn Woods at the Dior Fashion Show

Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns at the Dior Fashion Show

Karl-Anthony Towns

Kelly Osbourne at the Dior Fashion Show

Kelly Osbourne

Kenny Scharf at the Dior Fashion Show

Kenny Scharf

Kevin Abstract at the Dior Fashion Show

Kevin Abstract

Kid Cudi at the Dior Fashion Show

Kid Cudi

Kimora Lee Simmons at the Dior Fashion Show

Kimora Lee Simmons

King Combs at the Dior Fashion Show

King Combs

Leslie Odom Jr at the Dior Fashion Show

Leslie Odom Jr

Lisa Rinna at the Dior Fashion Show

Lisa Rinna

Lucien Laviscount at the Dior Fashion Show

Lucien Laviscount

Malcolm McRae at the Dior Fashion Show

Malcolm McRae

Michael B Jordan at the Dior Fashion Show

Michael B Jordan

Paula Abdul at the Dior Fashion Show

Paula Abdul

Quincy Combs at the Dior Fashion Show

Quincy Combs

Rita Ora at the Dior Fashion Show

Rita Ora

RJ King at the Dior Fashion Show

RJ King

Rumer Willis at the Dior Fashion Show

Rumer Willis

Ryan Beatty at the Dior Fashion Show

Ryan Beatty

Ryan Garcia at the Dior Fashion Show

Ryan Garcia

Shalom Harlow at the Dior Fashion Show

Shalom Harlow

Taika Waititi at the Dior Fashion Show

Taika Waititi with Rita Ora

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Dior Fashion Show

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Thomas Doherty at the Dior Fashion Show

Thomas Doherty

Tony Hawk at the Dior Fashion Show

Tony Hawk

Vinnie Hacker at the Dior Fashion Show

Vinnie Hacker

Winnie Harlow at the Dior Fashion Show

Winnie Harlow

Winston Duke at the Dior Fashion Show

Winston Duke

Wisdom Kaye at the Dior Fashion Show

Wisdom Kaye

Younes Bendjima at the Dior Fashion Show

Younes Bendjima
Just Jared on Facebook
dior fashion show 01
dior fashion show 02
dior fashion show 03
dior fashion show 04
dior fashion show 05
dior fashion show 06
dior fashion show 07
dior fashion show 08
dior fashion show 09
dior fashion show 10
dior fashion show 11
dior fashion show 12
dior fashion show 13
dior fashion show 14
dior fashion show 15
dior fashion show 16
dior fashion show 17
dior fashion show 18
dior fashion show 19
dior fashion show 20
dior fashion show 21
dior fashion show 22
dior fashion show 23
dior fashion show 24
dior fashion show 25
dior fashion show 26
dior fashion show 27
dior fashion show 28
dior fashion show 29
dior fashion show 30
dior fashion show 31
dior fashion show 32
dior fashion show 33
dior fashion show 34
dior fashion show 35
dior fashion show 36
dior fashion show 37
dior fashion show 38
dior fashion show 39
dior fashion show 40
dior fashion show 41
dior fashion show 42
dior fashion show 43
dior fashion show 44
dior fashion show 45
dior fashion show 46
dior fashion show 47
dior fashion show 48
dior fashion show 49
dior fashion show 50
dior fashion show 51
dior fashion show 52
dior fashion show 53
dior fashion show 54
dior fashion show 55
dior fashion show 56
dior fashion show 57
dior fashion show 58
dior fashion show 59
dior fashion show 60
dior fashion show 61
dior fashion show 62
dior fashion show 63
dior fashion show 64
dior fashion show 65
dior fashion show 66
dior fashion show 67
dior fashion show 68
dior fashion show 69

Photos: Getty, Courtesty of Dior
Posted to: A-Trak, Ally Maki, Amber Valletta, Blake Gray, Brooklyn Beckham, BryanBoy, Chase Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Christina Ricci, Christine Chiu, Colton Haynes, Cordae, Dan Levy, Derek Blasberg, Diego Boneta, Extended, finneas o'connell, Henry Golding, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jaden Smith, Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kelly Osbourne, Kenny Scharf, Kevin Abstract, Kid Cudi, Kimora Lee Simmons, King Combs, Leslie Odom Jr, Lisa Rinna, Lucien Laviscount, Malcolm McRae, Michael B Jordan, Nicola Peltz, Paula Abdul, Quincy Combs, Rita Ora, RJ King, Rumer Willis, Ryan Beatty, Ryan Garcia, Shalom Harlow, Taika Waititi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Thomas Doherty, Tony Hawk, Vinnie Hacker, Winnie Harlow, Winston Duke, Wisdom Kaye, Younes Bendjima

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images