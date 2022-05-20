Dior Brings Star-Studded Crowd to L.A. Fashion Show, Including Christina Aguilera, Rita Ora, & Many More
So many celebs were in attendance for the latest Dior fashion show!
Christina Aguilera, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Dan Levy were among the stars sitting together in the front row at the show on Thursday (May 19) in Venice Beach, Calif.
The new collection was a collaboration between Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones and local fashion designer Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL. The “ERL Dior Venice Beach Party” took place on a temporary runway built on Windward Avenue.
More stars in attendance included Michael B. Jordan, Christina Ricci, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Minx‘s Taylor Zakhar Perez, pregnant Kelly Osbourne, and many others.
Brooklyn told THR, “We have been really close friends with Kim for quite some time. He always puts on the most amazing shows. We love that it’s outside and that it’s in Venice. We’re very excited about the collaboration.”
Click inside to see photos of every celeb in attendance…
Keep scrolling to see photos of every celeb in attendance (in alphabetical order)…
Ally Maki
Amber Valletta
A-Trak
Blake Gray
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
BryanBoy
Chase Hudson
Christina Aguilera
Christina Ricci
Christine Chiu
Colton Haynes
Cordae
Dan Levy
Derek Blasberg
Diego Boneta
Finneas
Henry Golding
Jack Dylan Grazer
Jaden Smith
Jordyn Woods
Karl-Anthony Towns
Kelly Osbourne
Kenny Scharf
Kevin Abstract
Kid Cudi
Kimora Lee Simmons
King Combs
Leslie Odom Jr
Lisa Rinna
Lucien Laviscount
Malcolm McRae
Michael B Jordan
Paula Abdul
Quincy Combs
Rita Ora
RJ King
Rumer Willis
Ryan Beatty
Ryan Garcia
Shalom Harlow
Taika Waititi with Rita Ora
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Thomas Doherty
Tony Hawk
Vinnie Hacker
Winnie Harlow
Winston Duke
Wisdom Kaye
Younes Bendjima