Gerard Butler's 'Law Abiding Citizen' Is Getting a Sequel After Success on Netflix

The 2009 movie Law Abiding Citizen, which starred Jamie Foxx and Gerard Butler, is getting a sequel.

While it doesn’t sound like either actor is officially attached to star in the sequel, Gerard is confirmed to be a producer on the upcoming movie.

The original movie “followed assistant district attorney Nick Rice’s (Foxx) pursuit of Clyde Shelton (Butler), a frustrated father who implements an elaborate and twisted plan to bring down the entire judicial system in Philadelphia after a plea bargain sets free the man who murdered his wife and daughter.”

The sequel is in the works following the film’s success on Netflix last year. It was added to the streamer in December 2021 and became one of the three most viewed movies of that month, following only two of Netflix’s original movies.

Deadline reports that the storyline for the sequel is being kept secret, but screenwriter Kurt Wimmer is returning along with producer Lucas Foster.

Lucas said in a statement, “I am delighted to partner with Rob, Mike and Village Roadshow Pictures, together with my frequent creative partner Kurt Wimmer, to revisit these great characters and this compelling topic which seems even more relevant today than when we made the original film. We’re going to blow your mind… again.”

