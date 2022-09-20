Top Stories
Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 9:44 am

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

A lip reader has revealed what they believe Prince William and Prince Harry said to each other during a moment that happened on the live stream during Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday (September 19).

There has been a lot of reports of tension between the couples since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan exited as senior members of the royal family and moved to California. They’ve reunited at a few events last week in honor of the Queen.

Click inside to see what a lip reader picked up on during the funeral…

