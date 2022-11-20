Bebe Rexha Goes Red Ahead of 'I'm Good (Blue)' Performance at American Music Awards 2022

Bebe Rexha is mixing it up.

After the 33-year-old “I’m Good (Blue)” pop star wore an avant-garde royal blue look for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards last week, she went all-over red at the 2022 American Music Awards.

She posed for photos outside of Microsoft Theater on Sunday evening (November 20) in Los Angeles wearing a bright red dress with face-framing shoulder detailing and a long train. Bebe paired the look with matching gloves and thigh-high boots.

Bebe is set to hit the stage with collaborator David Guetta for a performance during the awards show. Find out who else will be performing here.

Did you know that Bebe once tried out for American Idol?

FYI: Bebe is wearing a Buerlangma dress and gloves by Atelier Biser.

