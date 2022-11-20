Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why &amp; What Gig She Wants Next

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why & What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 7:22 pm

Bebe Rexha Goes Red Ahead of 'I'm Good (Blue)' Performance at American Music Awards 2022

Bebe Rexha Goes Red Ahead of 'I'm Good (Blue)' Performance at American Music Awards 2022

Bebe Rexha is mixing it up.

After the 33-year-old “I’m Good (Blue)” pop star wore an avant-garde royal blue look for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards last week, she went all-over red at the 2022 American Music Awards.

She posed for photos outside of Microsoft Theater on Sunday evening (November 20) in Los Angeles wearing a bright red dress with face-framing shoulder detailing and a long train. Bebe paired the look with matching gloves and thigh-high boots.

Click inside to read more…

Bebe is set to hit the stage with collaborator David Guetta for a performance during the awards show. Find out who else will be performing here.

You can also look here to see all of the other looks from red carpet of the 2022 AMAs.

Did you know that Bebe once tried out for American Idol?

FYI: Bebe is wearing a Buerlangma dress and gloves by Atelier Biser.

Click through all of the photos of Bebe Rexha from the 2022 American Music Awards in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 01
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 02
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 03
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 04
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 05
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 06
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 07
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 08
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 09
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 10
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 11
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 12
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 13
bebe rexha wears red 2022 american music awards 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Bebe Rexha

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images