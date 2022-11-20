Top Stories
Sun, 20 November 2022 at 7:26 pm

Anitta Turns Heads in Butt Baring Gown at AMAs 2022!

Anitta is getting cheeky at the 2022 American Music Awards!

The 29-year-old musician hit the red carpet on Sunday evening (November 20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a butt-baring look from Mugler!

The custom look definitely turned heads on the red carpet, ahead of her performance at the show tonight. Anitta will be performing her hit single, “Envolver” and “Lobby”.

She’s also up for Favorite Female Latin Artist.

Earlier in the week, Anitta was spotted at the Latin Grammys in Vegas, and also received her first ever Grammy nomination.

Check out how she reacted to the news!

FYI: Anitta completed her look with Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Tune into the 2022 AMAs, hosted by Wayne Brady, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
