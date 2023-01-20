Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Top Stories
Fri, 20 January 2023 at 2:21 am

Lucy Hale is opening up about her dating life like never before in a very candid new interview.

The 33-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress talked about her exes and even her sex life in an interview on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast.

Lucy talked about the age she lost her virginity, the dating non-negotiables she talks into account while looking for a guy, and what she’s looking for in a partner.

Browse through the slideshow for all of Lucy Hale’s big confessions…

