Fri, 20 January 2023 at 10:57 pm

Phoebe Dynevor & Alden Ehrenreich's 'Fair Play' Movie Declared a 'Winner' By Critics at Sundance

Phoebe Dynevor & Alden Ehrenreich's 'Fair Play' Movie Declared a 'Winner' By Critics at Sundance

Phoebe Dynevor shows just a sliver of skin in a cropped blazer at the premiere of her new film, Fair Play, during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The 27-year-old actress met up with co-star Alden Ehrenreich at the Library Center Theatre on Friday night (January 20) in Park City, Utah for the event.

The two actors joined director Chloe Domont, and co-stars Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza on the red carpet.

Here’s the official summary for Fair Play: “An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

Many critics are sharing their praise of the movie already.

“For all its moments set in corporate spaces and places devoid of all life, there’s hot blood running,” IndieWire said.

The Guardian adding of Alden, “returning from his post-Solo slump to remind us why he was seen as the Next Best Thing way back when”, and then of Phoebe, “a relative newcomer to film, at least, possessing the kind of confident command that should elevate her to the A-list in no time.”

Check out 35+ pictures of Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich at the premiere of Fair Play at Sundance…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Alden Ehrenreich, Chloe Domont, Phoebe Dynevor, Rich Sommer, Sebastian de Souza

