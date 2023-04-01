Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Reveals Where She Stands With His Ex Pamela Anderson Amid Rumored Feud

Tommy Lee‘s wife Brittany Furlan is addressing her relationship with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson.

Over the past few months, it has been speculated that Brittany, 36, and Pamela, 55, are feuding following the release of Pamela‘s memoir and Netflix documentary.

In a since-deleted TikTok, Brittany seemingly mocked Pamela, saying that Pamela wouldn’t care if she died.

Pamela later came under fire after she allegedly texted Tommy, 60, and told him that he’s her “one true love,” which Brittany allegedly saw and has been accused of leaking online.

Amid all of the feud rumors, Brittany was recently asked about where she currently stands with Pamela.

“We’re all good. We want happiness, we want everyone to be friends,” Brittany told TMZ on Friday (March 31).

Brittany also that she has not yet talked to Pamela, but said she would be happy to talk to her to work things out.

Pamela and Tommy were married from 1995 until 1998 and share two sons – Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25. Tommy married Brittany in 2019.

We recently gathered everything Pamela and Tommy‘s two sons said about her new projects.