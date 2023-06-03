Richard Madden Talks His 'Game of Thrones' Death, Explains How it Compares to 'Citadel' & Reveals What He Wants to Do Next

Richard Madden opened up about Robb Stark’s tragic death in Game of Thrones.

The 36-year-old actor’s character was killed off in the shocking Red Wedding 10 years ago, sending fans of the beloved series into a tailspin after the unexpectedly gruesome scene.

He looked back on that death and compared it to his new show Citadel, which he stars in with Priyanka Chopra. Richard also teased the sort of role he’d like to take on next.

Read more about Richard Madden’s thoughts on Game of Thrones…

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richard was asked about the episode and joked that it was aging him.

“I still have fond memories of that whole experience,” he said. “I mean, not that particular scene, but the whole experience I have fond memories of.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka said that she still has PTSD from that iconic moment in TV history.

He continued, explaining that Game of Thrones draws parallels to Citadel. “It’s nice to be back into recurring series drama where you get so much time to tell a story, and the you get these huge payoffs like that. Three seasons deep, we got to have this horrible death with characters that you’re invested in. I think that’s our ambition here too, to create a huge world and get to know these people well.”

Despite his fond memories of Game of Thrones and hopes for Citadel, Richard is ready to explore a different genre.

“I’d like to do something in comedy. It’s nice to not… I mean we go to work every day and we’re like, ‘You’re gonna die today,’” he said, adding that he wanted to “do something fun for a minute.”

Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, April 28. Watch the trailer.

