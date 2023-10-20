John Stamos Reveals the Moment That Led to His Decision to Get Sober

John Stamos is opening up about his journey to sobriety.

The 60-year-old Full House star has been sober for eight years. During a recent interview, he revealed the moment that led to his decision to stop drinking and enter rehab.

He also explained why he hasn’t been tempted to start drinking again since quitting.

Speaking to People, John explained that a 2015 DUI was the point that made him seek help for his addiction to alcohol.

“I had that DUI and I was like, ‘I can’t do this. I’ve got to straighten up,’” he told the outlet. “That’s when I was confusing the universe because I’m not a bad person, but I was doing crappy things.”

Going to rehab was “dark for a little bit,” but it led to making good friendships. He also credited his support system for making it through the challenging time.

“I had a lot waiting for me, and I feel bad because a lot of people don’t, because they burned their lives down,” he said. “Luckily, I had my sisters, but I also had Fuller House.”

Years later, John said that his wife Caitlin and son Billy are a driving force behind his continued sobriety.

“They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it. You could get going for a little while. Then, it’s like, ‘I can drink again,’” he explained. “So it’s staying on the path is what they mostly do for me.”

The DUI is another driving point behind his resolve.

“It’s not that hard for me because it’s still so fresh in my mind that all I have to do is look at that picture of me in handcuffs on that street,” he said. “I was sitting on a curb or whatever. It just makes me throw up right now just thinking [about it],” he adds. “Never again.”

