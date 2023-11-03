Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Matthew Perry‘s loved ones are gathering to mourn the late actor.

The Friends star died on October 28 at his Los Angeles home after an apparent drowning.

A private funeral was held on Friday (November 3) at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, People reports.

Keep reading to find out who attended the funeral…

According to the outlet, Matthew‘s Friends costars Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were all present to pay their final respects.

Matthew‘s parents Suzanne Perry and John Bennett Perry were also in attendance.

Following Matthew‘s passing, his family declared that they were “heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

The aforementioned Friends cast members also released a joint statement, saying that they are “utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.”