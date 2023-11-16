The Richest 'Storage Wars' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

There’s some serious money to be made when it comes to Storage Wars.

The long-running A&E reality TV series first debuted in 2010 and has gone on for 14 seasons, and follows the buyers and auctioneers involved in storage units left unpaid after three months. The contents inside are sold by an auctioneer as a single lot of items in cash-only auctions. Before the auction begins, the buyers are given five minutes to inspect the contents from the doorway.

When all is said and done, the winning buyer gets to go through the lockers, and we learn about each of the storage units’ worth as they dig through the contents – and whether the buyers made gains or losses with their winning bids.

Several of the stars of the show have managed to amass great fortunes through their work.

Find out who the wealthiest stars of Storage War are, ranked from lowest to highest net worth…

10. Rene Nezhoda (Buyer)

Estimated net worth: $1.5 million

9. Casey Nezhoda (Buyer)

Estimated net worth: $1.5 million

8. Ivy Calvin (Buyer)

Estimated net worth: $1.5 Million

7. Kenny Crossley (Buyer)

Estimated net worth: $2 million

6. Brandi Passante (Buyer)

Estimated net worth: $2 Million

5. Darrell Sheets (Buyer)

Estimated net worth: $4 Million

4. Dan Dotson (Auctioneer)

Estimated net worth: $4.5 Million

3. Laura Dotson (Auctioneer)

Estimated net worth: $4.5 Million

2. Barry Weiss (Buyer)

Estimated net worth: $10 Million

1. Thom Beers (Executive producer and narrator)

Estimated net worth: $25 Million

Disclaimer: The content of this post is based on data from Tuko and Celebrity Net Worth, The Sun and Popular Net Worth. JustJared does not assume responsibility for any of the numbers reported in this post.