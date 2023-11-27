Emma Stone Gets Support from Laura Dern at 'Poor Things' Special Screening in L.A.

Emma Stone has been very busy promoting her new movie!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress had the support of Laura Dern at Searchlight Pictures’ screening of her new movie Poor Things on Friday (November 17) held at CAA in Los Angeles.

The movie’s director Yorgos Lanthimos, writer Tony McNamara, and sound editor Johnnie Burn were also all in attendance.

A few days earlier on Wednesday (Nov. 15), Emma, Yorgos, and Tony attended AMPAS’ screening of Poor Things at San Vicente Bunglows.

Jesse Plemons, Abbie Cornish, and Sofia Boutella, Katie Aselton, Edgar Wright, Kimberly Peirce, and Alicia Silverstone also attended the screening.

Poor Things follows the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

The movie also stars Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael, and Ramy Youssef.

Poor Things hits theaters on December 8 – watch the trailer here!

