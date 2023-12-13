'Smile' Sequel Lands 'Aladdin' Actress Naomi Scott as Lead Star

New details have been revealed about the highly anticipated sequel to Paramount Pictures’ horror movie Smile.

It was just announced that Naomi Scott has been cast as the lead star of the upcoming movie, though plot details are completely unknown so we don’t have anything to share about her character right now.

Deadline reports that Parker Finn is returning to write and direct the second installment of the new horror franchise, which will hit theaters on October 18, 2024.

The first movie was a surprise hit and grossed $217 million worldwide. The film starred Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter who, after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Sosie opened up about the shocking ending of the movie and why it had to end that way.

Naomi is best known for playing Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin and for starring in the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal.