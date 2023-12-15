Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No 3 with Husband Andrew East, Shares Birth Details

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are now parents to three!

The 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist gave birth to the couple’s third child via a scheduled C-section on Tuesday (December 12), they revealed in their FamilyMade newsletter.

In the announcement, Shawn noted that she is “feeling good,” but only “as good as one can feel after giving birth.”

Find out more inside…

“Drew and Jett were both big babies so my OB recommended we schedule a C-section if we got close to 40 weeks. We also didn’t want to risk the baby getting stuck in my pelvis again, like what happened with Drew,” the Olympian shared. “I’ve had two C-sections before so I knew what to expect. It’s definitely a major surgery and wild to think about doing it a third time but there was something comforting about walking in and knowing what to expect.”

“Our baby is healthy and that’s all we can ask for!” she added. “Recovery is always a process and I’ve learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in.”

While this is her third child, they’re also parents to daughter, Drew, 4, and son Jett, 2, Shawn dished on the nerves and excitement leading up to the baby’s birth.

“The third time around feels so surreal because even though we’ve done this twice before, there’s still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time. It really never gets old,” Shawn said. “You spend your whole pregnancy wondering how you could possibly love another baby just as much as your first two and then in an instant your heart expands and basically triples in size, it’s incredible. Being a mom is truly my favorite thing.”

If you missed it, 12 other former DWTS contestants and pro dancers have welcomed babies in 2023!