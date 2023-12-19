Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip &amp; Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 1:14 pm

10 Most Anticipated Upcoming TV Seasons Revealed, Based on Google Searches!

Continue Here »

10 Most Anticipated Upcoming TV Seasons Revealed, Based on Google Searches!

Fans can’t wait to see their favorite TV shows return!

Now that the Hollywood strikes are over, plans are moving forward for plenty of fan-favorite series to return, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the next seasons of their most beloved series.

A new study from NoDeposit.guide analyzed searches for unreleased seasons to determine which show seasons audiences are anticipating the most in the United States.

Using Google Keyword Planner, the most popular searches that feature the word “season” were found and filtered to only unreleased seasons of shows.

Find out what the 10 most anticipated unreleased TV seasons are…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix / Apple TV+ / Paramount+
Posted to: Cobra Kai, EG, evergreen, Extended, House of the Dragon, Outer Banks, severence, Slideshow, Squid Game, ted lasso, Television, The Handmaid's Tale, The Last of Us, tulsa king, Yellowstone

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images