10 Most Anticipated Upcoming TV Seasons Revealed, Based on Google Searches!

Fans can’t wait to see their favorite TV shows return!

Now that the Hollywood strikes are over, plans are moving forward for plenty of fan-favorite series to return, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the next seasons of their most beloved series.

A new study from NoDeposit.guide analyzed searches for unreleased seasons to determine which show seasons audiences are anticipating the most in the United States.

Using Google Keyword Planner, the most popular searches that feature the word “season” were found and filtered to only unreleased seasons of shows.

Find out what the 10 most anticipated unreleased TV seasons are…