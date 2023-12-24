Shawn Johnson Shares Why She Refused Narcotic Pain Meds After Recently Giving Birth

Shawn Johnson is revealing why she opted out of additional prescription pain medications to help with pain after giving birth to her third child.

The 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist had an early Christmas by the way of the birth of her third child with husband Andrew East, a baby boy.

Shawn‘s third child was born via a scheduled C-section and she opened up on her Instagram story about why she isn’t using any post-natal narcotic pain meds.

See what she said inside…

“They made me SO sick,” she said in a Friday (December 22) Instagram story post, via E! News. “And frankly after being addicted to adderall it just scares me so I don’t even mess with it.”

“During my comeback in 2010 I was prescribed adderall to ‘curb my appetite and give me more energy’ by a not good doctor,” the gymnast added. “Fast forward 7 years of being heavily addicted to it and having it control me, when I finally freed myself of it I swore anything even remotely addictive I’d stay away from.”

Shawn went on to say that she never wants to feel that way again, so it’s just “Tylenol and Motrin for me.”

If you missed it, find out what Shawn and Andrew have named their third child!