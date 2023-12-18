Shawn Johnson Reveals Name of Baby No. 3!

Shawn Johnson is share some details following the birth of baby No. 3!

Last week, the 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist and husband Andrew East announced the birth of their third child.

At the time, the couple didn’t share the newborn baby’s name or sex, but on Sunday (December 17), Shawn and Andrew, 32, revealed their baby’s name.

Shawn and Andrew welcomed a baby boy and named him Barrett “Bear” Madison.

“Barrett ‘Bear’ Madison East,” Shawn wrote on Instagram. “We’ve all been waiting for you.”

Baby Bear joins big sister Drew, 4, and big brother Jett, 2. If you didn’t know, Shawn and Andrew married in 2016.

Shawn joins 11 other former Dancing with the Stars contestants and pro dancers that have also welcomed babies in 2023!