Christopher Briney Reveals Why He Initially Passed On 'Mean Girls,' Talks Remake Pressure & His Favorite Hollywood Chris

Christopher Briney had so much to say about bringing Aaron Samuels to life in the new Mean Girls musical movie during an interview with InStyle.

The 25-year-old The Summer I Turned Pretty actor took over the role originated by Jonathan Bennett in the 2004 hit movie. However, he initially passed on the opportunity.

He explained why and what inspired him to change his mind. Christopher also broke down how he prepared for the role and how he was feeling going into the release.

Of course, he also waded into the Hollywood Chris conversation and revealed his favorite actor with the same name. Spoiler alert: He did not name himself!

Scroll through the slideshow to see what Christopher Briney had to say…