Wed, 31 January 2024 at 3:05 pm

Dakota Johnson & Co-Star Tahar Rahim Kick Off 'Madame Web' Press Tour in London

Dakota Johnson is stepping out in London to promote her new movie!

The 34-year-old actress and co-star Tahar Rahim posed together as they arrived at the Madame Web photo call on Wednesday (January 31) held at The Ballroom of Claridge’s in London, England.

For the press event, Dakota wore a black cropped blazer with a coordinating black skirt.

The movie’s director S.J. Clarkson was also in attendance at the photo call.

Here’s the synopsis of the movie: In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

In a recent interview, Dakota talked about the wild stunts she had to perform while filming the movie.

Madame Web hits theaters on Feb. 14 – watch the trailer here!

Photos: Getty Images
