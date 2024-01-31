Dakota Johnson & Co-Star Tahar Rahim Kick Off 'Madame Web' Press Tour in London

Dakota Johnson is stepping out in London to promote her new movie!

The 34-year-old actress and co-star Tahar Rahim posed together as they arrived at the Madame Web photo call on Wednesday (January 31) held at The Ballroom of Claridge’s in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

For the press event, Dakota wore a black cropped blazer with a coordinating black skirt.

The movie’s director S.J. Clarkson was also in attendance at the photo call.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis of the movie: In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

In a recent interview, Dakota talked about the wild stunts she had to perform while filming the movie.

Madame Web hits theaters on Feb. 14 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Dakota Johnson at the photo call…