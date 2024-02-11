Usher & Taylor Swift 'Yeah' Performance Resurfaces Ahead of Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

The 2024 Super Bowl sees the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11) in Las Vegas.

Aall eyes will also be on the entertainers in the building: Usher, who’s doing the halftime show, and Taylor Swift, who’s going to be there in support of Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Ahead of the big game at Allegiant Stadium, fans are also wondering who Usher might bring up as a special guest during his halftime show set, as well as where Taylor will be sitting and what she’ll do during the game.

Now, fans are resurfacing a moment that the two actually hit the stage together, and dreaming of a reunion during the halftime show.

A clip has resurfaced of Usher joining Taylor on stage in 2011 during her Speak Now Tour. The duo performed Usher’s hit 2004 song “Yeah!” at the Philips Arena, now called the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taylor, dressed in purple, even hopped on the “Yeah!” rap verses in lieu of the track’s featured artists, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

“The 2024 halftime show be like…” one popular TikTok caption reads, with the user adding: “In my wildest dreams, to be honest.”

