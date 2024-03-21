Why Christopher Nolan's Movies Almost Never Have Deleted Scenes

Fans may be wondering why Christopher Nolan‘s films never have any deleted scenes associated with them.

Well, we actually learned why via Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy.

In an interview with Collider, Cillian opened up about just why that is.

“There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies,” he said. “That’s why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie.”

Cillian added, “He knows exactly what’s going to end up – he’s not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie.”

The director has spoken out about his choice in the past as well.

“I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film,” he told MTV.com in a previous interview. “It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd.”

