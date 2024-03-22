Prince William's Missed Event Last Month Takes on New Meaning After Learning of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Supporters of the Royal Family are reevaluating an event that Prince William pulled out of at the last minute in February following the revelation of Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton)’s cancer diagnosis.

On Friday (March 22), the Princess of Wales revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a surgical procedure at the start of the year.

Amid Princess Catherine‘s recovery, Prince William backed out of plans to attend an event honoring his godfather the late King Constantine of Greece. At the time, his team explained that he had to miss the event, where he was supposed to do a reading, due to personal reasons.

Keep reading to find out more…

People reported that the Prince “informed the late King’s family that he was unable to attend ahead of the event.” His stepmother Queen Camilla attended in his place.

In her recorded statement, Princess Catherine said that it had been “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family” and commended Prince William for his support. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance,” she said.

After learning of her diagnosis, supporters seem to have additional understanding of the Prince’s difficult decision to miss the event.

It is unclear when exactly the Prince and Princess of Wales learned of the diagnosis. It has been reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed, and the King issued a formal statement on the matter.