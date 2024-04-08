Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photo of Chris Martin Lookalike Son Moses on His 18th Birthday!

Moses Martin is now 18, and mom Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t be prouder of her son!

The son of the 51-year-old goop entrepreneur and Chris Martin turned 18 on Monday (April 8), and Gwyneth celebrated with a special message while sharing a photo of her son, who looks just like his dad!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Happy 18th birthday to you, my son. I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80’s and the French new wave,” she wrote.

“I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are. There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood. I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me. ❤️Mama.”

