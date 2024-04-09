'Good Times' Animated Reboot Series on Netflix - 6 Stars in Voice Cast Revealed!

Good Times is back in a new way.

The animated Netflix reboot of the ’70s sitcom, which featured TV’s first Black two-parent family, promises to “drop the laugh track and deal with modern-day issues, retaining the feeling of the original Good Times,” per the network.

“It’s about a Black family that comes together, laughs together, and survives the system on the South Side of Chicago. What you’ll get from that is a lot of social commentary, a lot of pushing the boundaries, a lot of feel-good television, but also a lot of things that may be in the vein of The Simpsons and South Park and Family Guy. When you’re looking back 10 years later, you’ll be like, ‘They said that on Good Times?’ Oh my gosh,’” says showrunner Ranada Shepard.

The animated series premieres Friday (April 12), and features a lot of big names in the voice cast.

