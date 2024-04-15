Billie Eilish Kisses YouTube & TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell at Coachella 2024

Billie Eilish is definitely having fun at Coachella this year!

After premiering a few tracks from her upcoming third studio album Hit Me Hard & Soft at the festival during a party, including one with explicit lyrics about same-sex lusting, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter was spotted kissing Quenlin Blackwell (@QUENBLACKWEL on YouTube, @quenblackwell on TikTok) at the event.

Billie was seeing kissing the 23-year-old YouTuber and content creator amid the two spending time together, sparking romance rumors.

At one point in a video obtained by TMZ, Billie is seen grabbing Quenlin‘s face and pulling her in for a kiss, and later seen dancing with Quenlin at one point, grinding up on her and giving her a few spanks onstage.

The two have been in each other’s orbits for a while, with Billie appearing in one of Quenlin‘s TikTok videos alongside actress Odessa A’zion.

Billie spoke about her sexual identity recently, saying she thought her being queer was “obvious.”