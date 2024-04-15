Top Stories
Olivia Culpo Reveals Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done, Reveals If She's Ever Had Plastic Surgery

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

Apr 15, 2024 at 12:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Billie Eilish Kisses YouTube & TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell at Coachella 2024

Billie Eilish is definitely having fun at Coachella this year!

After premiering a few tracks from her upcoming third studio album Hit Me Hard & Soft at the festival during a party, including one with explicit lyrics about same-sex lusting, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter was spotted kissing Quenlin Blackwell (@QUENBLACKWEL on YouTube, @quenblackwell on TikTok) at the event.

Billie was seeing kissing the 23-year-old YouTuber and content creator amid the two spending time together, sparking romance rumors.

Keep reading to find out more…

At one point in a video obtained by TMZ, Billie is seen grabbing Quenlin‘s face and pulling her in for a kiss, and later seen dancing with Quenlin at one point, grinding up on her and giving her a few spanks onstage.

The two have been in each other’s orbits for a while, with Billie appearing in one of Quenlin‘s TikTok videos alongside actress Odessa A’zion.

Billie spoke about her sexual identity recently, saying she thought her being queer was “obvious.”

@quenblackwell Dapping up 10/10s @BILLIE EILISH @monkey ♬ Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault) – Sexyy Red

Photos: Getty
