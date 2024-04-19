'Fortnight' Lyrics: Who's Taylor Swift Singing About on New Single? Song Meaning Revealed!

Taylor Swift‘s brand new album The Tortured Poets Department is out now and fans are likely trying to figure out who her lead single “Fortnight” is about.

The song features Post Malone and was also co-written by Jack Antonoff.

Before we talk about the meaning of the song, it’s important to make sure you actually know the meaning of the word “fortnight.”

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word as a “period of 14 days; two weeks.”

In chorus, she sings, “And for a fortnight there we were forever runnin’.” In the bridge of the song, Taylor sings, “I love you, it’s ruining my life / I touched you for only a fortnight.”

Taylor implies that the relationship she’s referring to lasted for a fortnight, which is just two weeks.

As you may recall, Taylor briefly dated Matty Healy back in May 2023 and their breakup was reported just one month after their first sighting together. The split seemingly happened before that, so it’s very possible that the relationship only lasted two weeks.

We have a full timeline of everything that happened between Taylor and Matty.

