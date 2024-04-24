Emma Stone Responds to Theories She Called Jimmy Kimmel a 'Prick' During Oscars 2024 Telecast

Emma Stone is responding to reports that she called Jimmy Kimmel a “prick” during the 2024 Oscars.

If you don’t remember, back in March during the ceremony, Jimmy, who hosted the show, made a joke about the content of her film Poor Things, implying that it was overly sexualized and that they couldn’t show much of it on TV.

At that moment, the camera panned to Emma, and lip reading fans thought she called Jimmy a “prick” in response to his comments.

Keep reading to find out more…

Now, Emma is clearing the air.

THR asked, “Emma, did Kimmel really upset you at the Oscars, or was that taken out of context?”

Emma then responded, “Did he upset me?”

They then clarified, “There’s a thing that went around the internet: After he said, ‘That’s all we could show from Poor Things,’ you said something to your husband. Some people thought you called Kimmel a prick.”

Emma responded, “No! I didn’t call him a prick. What did I say? I didn’t call him a prick. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up.”

She then added, “I’m near-unoffendable.”

So there you have it!

Emma ended up winning the Oscar that night for Best Actress!