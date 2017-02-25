Ben Foster Wins at Spirit Awards 2017, Gets Pregnant Fiancee Laura Prepon's Support!

Ben Foster is joined by his pregnant fiancee Laura Prepon on the carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 36-year-old actor was the first winner at the show, picking up the award for Best Supporting Male for his work in the movie Hell or High Water.

“To my beautiful love of my life, Laura, thank you for reminding of the things that are truly important,” Ben said during his acceptance speech.

Ben and Laura, who got engaged last year, are expecting their first child together.

Also pictured inside: Laura‘s Orange Is the New Black co-star Natasha Lyonne on the blue carpet with her boyfriend Fred Armisen.

FYI: Natasha is wearing a Creatures of The Wind dress.