'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

The Love Actually sequel has arrived and here is everything that happened in the 12-minute clip that aired during the Comic Relief – Red Nose Day special.

The short film kicks off Juliet (Keira Knightley) and Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) watching the coverage of the charity event on television when Mark (Andrew Lincoln) knocks on their door with his cue cards. Mark reveals that he is married to model Kate Moss and he suggests that they look at where all their friends are today.

David (Hugh Grant) shows off his dance moves to Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and falls down the stars and breaks his arm. He is married to Natalie (Martine McCutcheon).

Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) is making a charity single and he says his manager has died from a heart attack. Rufus the jewelry salesman (Rowan Atkinson) is now working in a toy shop and selling red noses.

Jamie (Colin Firth) and Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) are still on a road trip and they now have kids.

Daniel (Liam Neeson) visits with his now 26-year-old son Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), who is living in New York… and he’s getting married to Joanna (Olivia Olson)!

