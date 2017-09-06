K-Pop Group BTS Reveal 'Love Yourself: Her' Concept Photos

Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 6:31 pm

BTS are supplying their A.R.M.Y. with even more visuals for their upcoming album!

The seven-member Billboard Music Award-winning K-pop troupe just revealed 16 concept photos for the “L” and “O” versions of their upcoming album, Love Yourself: Her on their social platforms on Tuesday (September 6).

The “L” concept photos show each member’s looks of love, while the “O” version photos supply an exotic and dreamy mood.

Love Yourself: Her is due out on September 18, and comes in four versions: “L,” “O,” “V” and “E.”

Check out the “Serendipity” album trailer, which features Jimin singing lyrics written by Rap Monster, below.
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
