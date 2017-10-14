Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2017 at 2:07 pm

Betty White Honored for Being a Trailblazer in Television

Betty White poses for a photo backstage with Allison Janney and Pamela Adlon after being honored at The Paley Honors: Celebrating Women in Television on Thursday (October 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The legendary 95-year-old actress was honored for her amazing legacy on television and for being a trailblazer in the industry.

“I am thrilled to be honored by the Paley Center. To be acknowledged for working in a business I love for as long as I have is truly a privilege. I’m proud to share this evening with these amazing and talented women,” Betty said.

Some of the other stars in attendance included Portia Doubleday, Wanda Sykes, Sasha Alexander, Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Dana Delaney.
