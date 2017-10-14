Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2017 at 3:00 am

Kate Hudson Has a Girls Night With Her 'Moms' at amfAR Gala!

Kate Hudson Has a Girls Night With Her 'Moms' at amfAR Gala!

Kate Hudson is continuing to totally rock her short locks!

The 38-year-old actress stepped out at the amfAR Gala on Friday night (October 13) at Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kate was joined at the event by her mom Goldie Hawn and her on-screen mom Melanie Griffith as well as Diane Sawyer and Sean Penn.

After the event, Kate took to her Instagram to share a fun photo with Goldie and Melanie.

“Girls night with my Mama’s ❤️🙏❤️ @officialgoldiehawn @melanie_griffith57 #Amfar,” Kate captioned the pic.

The annual event helps to support AIDs research and raise awareness. During the evening, the foundation honored Julia Roberts for her contributions to AIDs research!

FYI: Kate is wearing David Koma.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diane Sawyer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Melanie Griffith, Sean Penn

