Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria Expecting Fourth Child Together!

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are expecting their fourth child!

The 59-year-old actor and the 33-year-old fitness expert and author made the announcement on social media on Friday (November 3).

The two already have three children together: daughter Carmen, 4, and their sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited!” Hilaria wrote on Instagram.

