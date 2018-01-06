Evan Rachel Wood Suggests Method to Identify Predators at Golden Globes 2018

Evan Rachel Wood has come up with a way for people attending the 2018 Golden Globes to identify a predator in the audience if they aren’t comfortable saying something publicly.

“Hey! Persons’ attending the #GoldenGlobes this Sun. If you see a predator but don’t feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know,” Evan tweeted.

She continued, “You also do not have to be in the circle so that it remains anonymous. Brothers and sisters can circle in solidarity.”

“we are going to see some circles this weekend, or because of this idea some predators wont bother showing up in the first place out of fear,” Evan added.

Evan has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement and she was also a Golden Globe nominee last year for her work on Westworld.