Jenna Dewan & Busy Philipps Step Out For NBC Upfronts 2018!

Jenna Dewan and Busy Philipps looked stunning while hitting the carpet ahead of 2018 NBC Upfront presentation!

The ladies stepped out to rep their shows at the event at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

While Busy was there to chat about her upcoming E! talk show, Jenna was joined by the rest of the World of Dance Cast including Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

“I maybe look like I’m about to fall over and maybe it’s how I’m standing but maybe it’s because I CANT BELIEVE I HAVE MY OWN LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW ON E!” Busy wrote on her Instagram.

Other attendees included Vanessa Lachey, Giulianna Rancic, Erin Lim and Kristin Cavallari as well as Ronda Rousey and Nikki and Brie Bella.