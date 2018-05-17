Shawn Mendes Dishes on His Awkward Moments With British Royals! (Video)

Shawn Mendes shared a hilarious encounter with Queen Elizabeth!

The 19-year-old “In My Blood” singer – who is half British – performed at the Queen‘s 92nd birthday party last month in London, England, and he stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (May 17) at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., to tell the host all about it.

“I’m in this backstage area before you go on stage … and the Queen just walks up next to me, and she’s standing there, and I’m like, looking at her, and you can’t say anything,” he explained. “You’re not allowed to speak to her unless she speaks to you first.”

“So it was like this 10 minutes of just awkward silence between me and the Queen,” he went on. “She didn’t look at me at all. I looked over a couple times and I was like, I probably shouldn’t be looking. It was super weird.”

“She does it every year so she’s probably like, oh, again,” he added. “I don’t even know this kid.”

Shawn also opened up about his biggest regret, involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that same night! Plus, does he hear “yanny” or “laurel?”

Watch below!



Shawn Mendes’ Awkward Moments with British Royals