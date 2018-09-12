Top Stories
Henry Cavill Ends Run as Superman, Will No Longer Play the DC Superhero (Report)

Selena Gomez Could Be Trolling Someone Very Specific with This Bejeweled Message in Her Hair

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celeb Contestants!

American Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List of AMAs Nominees Released!

The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are finally here and there are so many familiar faces on the list!

The nominations were announced live moments ago from the YouTube Space LA.

If you don’t know, AMA nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring.

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host the show again this year, which will air on October 9 on ABC. Be sure to stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the entire show.

Click inside to see the full list of American Music Award nominations…

Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)”
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, “The Middle”

Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”

Tour of the Year
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2

Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco

Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Favorite Song – Country
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, Scorpio
Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
XXXTentacion, 17
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Pink
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd

Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes

