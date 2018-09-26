BTS Make 'Good Morning America' Debut - Watch Their Performance!

BTS just owned the show while making their first ever appearance on Good Morning America!

The hugely popular group – J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rm, Suga and v – drew a massive crowd to the studio on Wednesday morning (September 26) in New York City.

During the show, BTS performed their smash-hit “Idol” and sat down for an impressive interview.

“It’s all because of [the Army]. We just practice hard, made our music to the best [of our ability]. We can’t pay [them] enough, but [the fans] send love and support and that’s how it happened. It’s all because of [the] Army,” rm explained.

Check out their entire interview below…

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…