Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 12:37 pm

BTS Make 'Good Morning America' Debut - Watch Their Performance!

BTS Make 'Good Morning America' Debut - Watch Their Performance!

BTS just owned the show while making their first ever appearance on Good Morning America!

The hugely popular group – J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rm, Suga and v – drew a massive crowd to the studio on Wednesday morning (September 26) in New York City.

During the show, BTS performed their smash-hit “Idol” and sat down for an impressive interview.

“It’s all because of [the Army]. We just practice hard, made our music to the best [of our ability]. We can’t pay [them] enough, but [the fans] send love and support and that’s how it happened. It’s all because of [the] Army,” rm explained.

Check out their entire interview below…

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…
Just Jared on Facebook
bts good morning america appearance 01
bts good morning america appearance 02
bts good morning america appearance 03
bts good morning america appearance 04
bts good morning america appearance 05
bts good morning america appearance 06
bts good morning america appearance 07
bts good morning america appearance 08
bts good morning america appearance 09
bts good morning america appearance 10
bts good morning america appearance 11
bts good morning america appearance 12
bts good morning america appearance 13
bts good morning america appearance 14
bts good morning america appearance 15
bts good morning america appearance 16
bts good morning america appearance 17
bts good morning america appearance 18
bts good morning america appearance 19
bts good morning america appearance 20
bts good morning america appearance 21
bts good morning america appearance 22
bts good morning america appearance 23
bts good morning america appearance 24
bts good morning america appearance 25
bts good morning america appearance 26
bts good morning america appearance 27
bts good morning america appearance 28
bts good morning america appearance 29
bts good morning america appearance 30
bts good morning america appearance 31
bts good morning america appearance 32
bts good morning america appearance 33
bts good morning america appearance 34

Photos: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, rm, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Leah Jenner officially files for divorce from husband Brandon - TMZ
  • The stars of Riverdale are teasing season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump is getting called out by one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates - TooFab
  • The new trailer for the Transformers spin-off is out now - Lainey Gossip
  • Camila Cabello is hard at work on her second album - Just Jared Jr
  • This former Disney Channel star was reportedly considered for the American Idol reboot - Gossip Cop