Niall Horan & His Girlfriend Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Mon, 06 September 2021 at 2:43 am

Lady Gaga Lands Back in L.A. with Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are back home in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old entertainer and her boyfriend, who is the CEO of the Parker Group, tried to keep a low profile as they made their way out of LAX Airport and into their waiting ride on Saturday night (September 4) in L.A.

For their flight home, Gaga went cozy in a rainbow-colored outfit while Michael sported a black, zip-up hoodie and shorts.

The couple stayed safe in face masks as they left the airport.

The day before, Gaga released her new Dawn of Chromatica remix album. You can listen to it here!

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky

Getty Images