Thu, 11 November 2021 at 12:44 am

TJ Osborne Kisses Boyfriend Abi Ventura After Winning at CMA Awards 2021

TJ Osborne Kisses Boyfriend Abi Ventura After Winning at CMA Awards 2021

TJ Osborne is celebrating his big win at the 2021 CMA Awards tonight!

The 36-year-old musician picked up the Vocal Duo of the Year honor with his brother, John.

After their name was announced, TJ turned to boyfriend Abi Ventura and shared a kiss with him. Likewise, John turned to his wife, Lucie, for a kiss as well.

“It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally,” TJ said after accepting the honor. “And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you.”

TJ publicly came out as gay earlier this year, and after he did, it made him the first openly gay performer signed to a major country record label.

“I was asked ‘why do you have to do this?’ and I wish I didn’t have to,” he explained in an interview about why he chose to come out this year. “I kind of told myself for a long time ‘if everything is equal here and it’s not that big of a deal then why do I have to come out?’ And unfortunately it just isn’t that way.”

Watch the moment between TJ and Abi below!

If you missed it, check out the full winners list here!
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 01
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 02
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 03
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 04
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 05
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 06
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 07
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 08
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 09
tj osborne kisses boyfriend avi at cmas 10
Photos: Getty, ABC
