'Eternals' Remains at No. 1 at the Box Office for a Second Week

Eternals is still on top!

The Marvel movie remained at No. 1 at the domestic box office as of Sunday (November 15), THR reported.

The movie grossed $27.5 million from 4,090 cinemas in its second weekend, marking a total haul of $118.4 million from the domestic box office.

It also earned another $48 million from 45 other markets, leading to a foreign tally of $162.6 million and $281.4 million globally. It’s also been banned in some territories – find out why.

