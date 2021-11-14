Top Stories
Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 12:11 pm

'Eternals' Remains at No. 1 at the Box Office for a Second Week

'Eternals' Remains at No. 1 at the Box Office for a Second Week

Eternals is still on top!

The Marvel movie remained at No. 1 at the domestic box office as of Sunday (November 15), THR reported.

Click inside to read more…

The movie grossed $27.5 million from 4,090 cinemas in its second weekend, marking a total haul of $118.4 million from the domestic box office.

It also earned another $48 million from 45 other markets, leading to a foreign tally of $162.6 million and $281.4 million globally. It’s also been banned in some territories – find out why.

If you haven’t seen it, there were a few alternate end credits to choose from for the end of the movie. Read more about the end credits scenes!

Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her future in the Eternals franchise. Find out what she had to say.
Just Jared on Facebook
eternals posters 01
eternals posters 02
eternals posters 03
eternals posters 04
eternals posters 05
eternals posters 06
eternals posters 07
eternals posters 08
eternals posters 09
eternals posters 10

Photos: Disney / Marvel
Posted to: Box Office, Disney, Eternals, Marvel, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images