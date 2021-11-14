John Cho Feared He Was 'Too Sexy' For 'Cowboy Bebop' Role

John Cho speaks on a discussion panel for his upcoming new series, Cowboy Bebop, during the 2021 Vulture Festival held at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 13).

Joined by co-stars Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda opened up about the new series, which will debut on Netflix on November 19.

During the discussion, John opened up about another reason he was hesitant in taking on the role of Spike Spiegel in the show: he thought he was too sexy!

Vulture reported that John addressed the pressure he felt playing a beloved character, and whether people were going to like the series at all. However, he admitted, that as he continued to work on the production, his anxieties went away.

John added that he’d remind himself that Spike was someone “who walks around knowing he can do this,” an attitude he tried to emulate himself.

Just recently, John also opened up about the fans who thought he was too old for the role.

