Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

MTV EMAs 2021 - See All the Stars on the Red Carpet!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 7:38 pm

John Cho Feared He Was 'Too Sexy' For 'Cowboy Bebop' Role

John Cho Feared He Was 'Too Sexy' For 'Cowboy Bebop' Role

John Cho speaks on a discussion panel for his upcoming new series, Cowboy Bebop, during the 2021 Vulture Festival held at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 13).

Joined by co-stars Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda opened up about the new series, which will debut on Netflix on November 19.

During the discussion, John opened up about another reason he was hesitant in taking on the role of Spike Spiegel in the show: he thought he was too sexy!

Vulture reported that John addressed the pressure he felt playing a beloved character, and whether people were going to like the series at all. However, he admitted, that as he continued to work on the production, his anxieties went away.

John added that he’d remind himself that Spike was someone “who walks around knowing he can do this,” an attitude he tried to emulate himself.

Just recently, John also opened up about the fans who thought he was too old for the role.

Click inside to see 35+ pictures of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda at the Vulture Festival…
Just Jared on Facebook
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 01
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 02
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 03
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 04
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 05
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 06
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 07
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 08
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 09
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 10
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 11
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 12
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 13
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 14
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 15
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 16
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 17
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 18
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 19
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 20
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 21
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 22
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 23
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 24
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 25
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 26
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 27
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 28
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 29
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 30
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 31
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 32
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 33
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 34
john cho cowboy bebop panel daniella pineda mustafa shakir vulture fest 35

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daniella Pineda, John Cho, Mustafa Shakir

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images