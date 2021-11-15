Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Grab Lunch in Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are enjoying a day out in LA!

The two friends were spotted on their way to lunch at Beverly Grill restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday afternoon (November 14).

Hailey kept it casual for their lunch date in a green sweatshirt with matching pants, which she paired with white sneakers and a green purse.

Kendall opted for a white tank top, a cream colored skirt with floral and lace details, and a pair of black loafers.

The pair were also spotted a few nights earlier at a friend’s wedding in Miami, where they met up with Bella Hadid and Fai Khadra.

They were also seen cheering on Kendall‘s boyfriend Devin Booker at a basketball game last month. See all the photos here…