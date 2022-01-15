Kanye West Makes Comment About Pete Davidson Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is sharing thoughts about his ex Kim Kardashian‘s relationship with new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The 44-year-old rapper did an in-depth interview with Hollywood Unlocked this week and new snippets keep getting released. Throughout the interview, he explained why he bought the house across the street from Kim, spoke out against his daughter’s TikTok account, and revealed his side of the story from that alleged altercation.

Now, his comments about Pete and Kim have been released.

Click inside to read more…

While he didn’t bring up Pete by name, Kanye talked about his ex having a new man in her life.

This is for anybody that’s going through a separation, and people intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you… to to be playing games,” Kanye said (via ET). “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool.’ I can have my principles and things I’ve changed things, and I backslide, and I haven’t been the best Christian and things the media can make seem some kind of ways… But at the end of the day, I’m Jesus gang. I’m about family, just me and my kids, parenting. And I mean, my kids’ mom we not together. I’m still gonna be the best dad.”

Jason Lee, who did the interview for Hollywood Unlocked, shared some insight into Kanye‘s thoughts on Pete.

“He has a song coming out tonight and there’s a mention of Pete Davidson in it, so that’s gonna be interesting,” Lee said. “I think he’s bothered by, at least what comes through in his interview, he’s bothered by not being able to have access to his children the way that he did before. And as a father, having Kim‘s security meddling in their business and blocking him from actually being with his kids. And he talked about in the interview, that when he came to the house and was not allowed to go into the house when North wanted him to come in, that Pete Davidson was in the house, and that he chose to handle it in a very calm way, and he left and didn’t make a scene.”

Kanye‘s new girlfriend just gave an interview about their relationship.