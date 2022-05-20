Sutton Foster Wins Special Award for Best Performance of the Entire Broadway Season!

Sutton Foster just won one of the biggest honors in the Broadway community!

The two-time Tony-winning actress was presented the Distinguished Performance Award during the 2022 Drama League Awards on Friday afternoon (May 20) in New York City.

The annual awards show honors just one acting performance for the entire theatrical season, encompassing all of Broadway and off-Broadway.

Sutton won the award for her performance in The Music Man and her co-star Hugh Jackman received the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre award. Actors can only win the Distinguished Performance Award once in their career and Hugh won almost 20 years ago for starring in Broadway’s The Boy From Oz, so he was ineligible for The Music Man.

You can watch Sutton‘s acceptance speech below.

So many other amazing members of the Broadway community were at the awards show. See the photos below!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, and Michael Oberholtzer Ferguson and Williams were both nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for Take Me Out. The play won the award for Outstanding Revival of a Play!

Beanie Feldstein Beanie Feldstein was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Funny Girl.

Myles Frost Myles Frost was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for his performance in MJ The Musical.

Matt Doyle Matt Doyle was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for his work in Company.

Rob McClure Rob McClure was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for his work in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Rachel Dratch Rachel Dratch was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for for her work in POTUS.

Michael R. Jackson Michael R. Jackson won the award for Outstanding Production of a Musical for his show A Strange Loop, which he wrote.

Shoshana Bean and Billy Crystal Shoshana Bean and Billy Crystal were nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for their work in Mr. Saturday Night.

Alfie Allen Alfie Allen was at the show to represent his play Hangmen, which was nominated for Outstanding Production of a Play.

David Morse David Morse was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for his work in How I Learned to Drive.

Uzo Aduba Uzo Aduba was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Clyde’s.

Brittney Mack Brittney Mack was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Six.

L Morgan Lee L Morgan Lee was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in A Strange Loop.

Victoria Clark Victoria Clark was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Kimberly Akimbo.

Jane Lynch Jane Lynch was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Funny Girl.

Jared Grimes Jared Grimes was at the show to represent his musical Funny Girl, which was nominated for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

Claybourne Elder Claybourne Elder was at the show to represent his musical Company, which won the award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

LaChanze LaChanze was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Trouble in Mind.