Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Look So In Love at Pre-Wedding Dinner, Plus See Pics of Kim, Khloe, & More!

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 & Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 9:51 pm

Sutton Foster Wins Special Award for Best Performance of the Entire Broadway Season!

Sutton Foster Wins Special Award for Best Performance of the Entire Broadway Season!

Sutton Foster just won one of the biggest honors in the Broadway community!

The two-time Tony-winning actress was presented the Distinguished Performance Award during the 2022 Drama League Awards on Friday afternoon (May 20) in New York City.

The annual awards show honors just one acting performance for the entire theatrical season, encompassing all of Broadway and off-Broadway.

Sutton won the award for her performance in The Music Man and her co-star Hugh Jackman received the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre award. Actors can only win the Distinguished Performance Award once in their career and Hugh won almost 20 years ago for starring in Broadway’s The Boy From Oz, so he was ineligible for The Music Man.

Click inside to see all of the other Broadway performers in attendance…

You can watch Sutton‘s acceptance speech below.

So many other amazing members of the Broadway community were at the awards show. See the photos below!

Sutton Foster at the Drama League Awards 2022

Sutton Foster

Sutton won the Distinguished Performance Award for The Music Man.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, and Michael Oberholtzer at the Drama League Awards 2022

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, and Michael Oberholtzer

Ferguson and Williams were both nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for Take Me Out. The play won the award for Outstanding Revival of a Play!

Beanie Feldstein at the Drama League Awards 2022

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Funny Girl.

Myles Frost at the Drama League Awards 2022

Myles Frost

Myles Frost was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for his performance in MJ The Musical.

Matt Doyle at the Drama League Awards 2022

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for his work in Company.

Rob McClure at the Drama League Awards 2022

Rob McClure

Rob McClure was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for his work in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Rachel Dratch at the Drama League Awards 2022

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for for her work in POTUS.

Michael R. Jackson at the Drama League Awards 2022

Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson won the award for Outstanding Production of a Musical for his show A Strange Loop, which he wrote.

Shoshana Bean and Billy Crystal at the Drama League Awards 2022

Shoshana Bean and Billy Crystal

Shoshana Bean and Billy Crystal were nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for their work in Mr. Saturday Night.

Alfie Allen at the Drama League Awards 2022

Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen was at the show to represent his play Hangmen, which was nominated for Outstanding Production of a Play.

David Morse at the Drama League Awards 2022

David Morse

David Morse was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for his work in How I Learned to Drive.

Uzo Aduba at the Drama League Awards 2022

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Clyde’s.

Brittney Mack at the Drama League Awards 2022

Brittney Mack

Brittney Mack was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Six.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the Drama League Awards 2022

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster both won awards for The Music Man.

L Morgan Lee at the Drama League Awards 2022

L Morgan Lee

L Morgan Lee was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in A Strange Loop.

Victoria Clark at the Drama League Awards 2022

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Kimberly Akimbo.

Jane Lynch at the Drama League Awards 2022

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Funny Girl.

Jared Grimes at the Drama League Awards 2022

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes was at the show to represent his musical Funny Girl, which was nominated for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

Claybourne Elder at the Drama League Awards 2022

Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder was at the show to represent his musical Company, which won the award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

LaChanze at the Drama League Awards 2022

LaChanze

LaChanze was nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Trouble in Mind.

Jennifer Simard at the Drama League Awards 2022

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard was at the show to represent her musical Company, which won the award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.
